It looks like winter could soon be making way for spring if these scenes at

West Wycombe Park are anything to go by.

These idyllic photos show the park blanketed in a carpet of white snowdrops on Sunday (February 19) as people strolled in aid of South Bucks Hospice.

One of the earliest spring bulbs to bloom, the arrival of snowdrops often heralds the coming of the new season.

The park, which was the picturesque location of blockbusters such as Pride and Prejudice and Downton Abbey, was open from 11:30am – 4pm.

People were able to plant a snowdrop to celebrate spring as well as enjoy refreshments and children’s activities.

All donations will go towards the new community hospice due to open later this year.

For more information, call 01494 464045 or go to www.sbh.org.uk