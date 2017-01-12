The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Met Office has updated its weather warning for Bucks.

10 centimeters of snow could fall at low levels across the south east this evening (Thurs Jan 12).

This could lead to disruption for people travelling via road, rail and air.

An updated weather forecast also says ice could also form on untreated surfaces tonight.

Temperatures in Chesham are expected to plummet this evening to around -6.

A statement on the Met Office's website reads: "Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK today may turn to snow in places.

"The most likely scenario is for 2 to 4 cm to fall above about 100 m elevation across parts of southeast England with 1 to 2cm to low levels in places.

"However, there remains a small chance of snow settling more widely with 5 to 10 cm at low levels this evening, leading to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England.

"Across Wales and western England snow will more likely be confined to high ground.

"Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

"As skies clear this evening and tonight there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces."

Chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said the situation in the southern half of England is complicated.

“Southern counties of England and Wales can expect a cold and wet day with some heavy rain on Thursday, but there’s an increasing chance this will turn to sleet or snow, especially over hills, during the afternoon and evening," he said.

“There is a chance of snow settling bringing disruption to transport during the evening rush hour and possibly interruptions to power supplies, this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England.

"As skies clear on Thursday night it is likely to become icy in many areas."

We may also see "thundersnow", which is a type of storm where snow falls instead of rain .

Advice for motorists

The Met Office advise the following when driving in snowy or icy conditions:

Only travel if necessary.

Where possible, stick to the main roads, but take extra care if you must drive on minor roads.

Avoid steep hills and exposed areas.

Ensure you clean your windscreen of ice or snow before setting off, and don't forget to remove snow from your car roof.

Specifically for when driving in snow:

Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to leave 10 times the normal gap between your car and the one in front. Avoid breaking suddenly as it may lock your wheels.



