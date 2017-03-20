Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A smartphone app has launched in Buckinghamshire to prevent thousands of tonnes of food from going to landfill.

Olio connects households or businesses who have spare or unwanted food or items with people in their area who can pick them up for free or by offering a donation to charity.

Globally over a third of all food produced goes to waste, while in developed countries over half of all food waste takes place in the home.

Users with items they want to offer to others around them can take a picture and post it on the app. If a neighbour wants to claim the item they then contact the seller and arrange a pick up.

One of the aims of the company is to help neighbours connect with each other.

If you're in the mood for something specific, you can also log a request and anyone who has the item to spare can contact you to arrange a collection.

Families in the UK throw away £12.5 billion of food every year. Food waste is also one of the world’ s largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Tessa Cook, co-founder of Olio said: "With the average UK family throwing away £700 of food each year, and yet so many struggling to get by, we figured it was time for neighbours to start sharing again, and so we launched OLIO.

"As well as saving huge amounts of food from going to waste, our users are also experiencing just how fun it is to connect with others in the local community!

"We would welcome the residents of Bucks to join us in experiencing the magic of sharing food - if you're going on holiday, moving house, starting a diet, a keen gardener or just too busy to get round to eating everything you have, why not try sharing it with a lovely neighbour instead?

"And if you don't have any food to share, then you can also add your surplus toiletries, cosmetics, light bulbs, clothes or toys to the app and see who you meet!"

If you want more information or you want to download the app to start sharing your spare food and items, visit their website .