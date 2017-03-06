Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Bucks and Chiltern District Councils have issued a joint statement objecting to plans by Slough Borough Council to build homes in the South Bucks green-belt.

Slough is currently in the process of developing a new local plan and are looking for ways to satisfy the high housing demand in the area.

A recent consultation has set out their thinking on possible options for where the town should be growing or where housing can be built.

One of the possible options is to build thousands of homes north of Slough, on green-belt land within the South Bucks District.

This option could see expansion in the South Bucks towns of East Burnham, Stoke Green, Wexham Street, George Green, Middle Green and Shreding Green and land between Slough and Richings Park and at Taplow and Iver.

Both district councils are currently developing their own local plans but have rejected the possibility of building homes "because it would conflict with national planning policy for the Green Belt" the statement reads.

"It will not be possible to build homes to meet Slough's needs within South Bucks and Chiltern Districts because the two Districts cannot meet their own needs in a sustainable way" the statement continues.

"This means the Slough Local Plan needs to look at other options, both within its own boundaries and across Berkshire.

South Bucks District Councillor Nick Naylor, Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Development said: “We welcome the fact they are consulting with us at this early stage.

"However, we believe that Slough Borough Council hasn't, so far, met the requirement to test a full range of reasonable options for accommodating their housing and economic growth.

"We feel that Slough needs to be looking more closely at what scope there might be within the Borough and across Berkshire. We object to an expansion of Slough into South Bucks District which would be contrary to Green Belt policy.

"We will continue to work with Slough BC to ensure that our objections are taken on board before Slough BC progresses it local plan.”