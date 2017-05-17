Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people were injured after a collision involving two cars happened near Great Missenden on Wednesday (May 17).

The crash, which took place on Leather Lane, off the A413, meant the road was closed by police after the incident.

Firefighters released a man, injured, from his car and made the scene safe.

(Photo: Bucks Fire and Rescue)

Four other men and a woman were injured but not trapped in their vehicles.

One appliance and crew from Amersham, two from High Wycombe and an officer attended.

(Photo: Bucks Fire and Rescue)

Bucks Fire and Rescue posted on Twitter stating police, ambulance and fire crews had been called to to the scene after reports of the crash.

Thames Valley Police said there are “long tailbacks” and the road has been closed between Great Missenden and Wendover A413.

The road remains temporarily closed at this time.