A former Bourne-End schoolgirl will be presenting her PhD research on hunting for 'dark galaxies' to top policy makers and MPs later this month.

Olivia Kennan, 26, who studied at Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow, is taking part in the national annual early researcher competition, STEM for Britain.

Olivia's research, carried out at the University of Cardiff will be presented at Portcullis House on March 13 as part of a national event, competing with more than 200 of the brightest and best young researchers from across the country.

Her poster will cover her research into discovering potentially hidden galaxies, made up primarily of gases and having relatively few stars.

Using the Arecibo radio telescope, Olivia has been working to discover more of these so-called “dark galaxies,” and is currently studying a large ring shaped cloud of gas that may actually be one of these hidden galaxies of the universe.

On presenting her research in Parliament, Olivia said: “I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to present my work in parliament.

"Early Career STEM researchers in this country do fantastic, inspiring work and it’s extremely important that we get the chance to share this with policy makers.

“Discussing my work with parliamentarians will give me the chance to display the progress and innovation that is possible though scientific research, and give me a platform to share my findings.”

Olivia's poster has been entered into the Physics session of the competition and she could bag one of the Gold, Silver or Bronze prizes up for grabs with a cash prize and medal.

There will also be an overall winner on the day, across all categories and they will be awarded the Westminster Wharton Medal. Sessions will be judged by academic experts and professionals.

Stephen Metcalfe MP, chairman of the parliamentary and scientific committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for Britain is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”