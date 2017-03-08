The video will start in 8 Cancel

Beaconsfield Library has honoured the life of legendary author Terry Pratchett with a commemorative plaque .

The tribute to the late fantasy writer was unveiled on Tuesday (March 7) by his daughter Rhianna, business manager Rob Wilkins and town mayor Patrick Hogan.

Rhianna said: “It’s wonderful to be here at Beaconsfield Library.

“This is the place, not where Terry Pratchett was born, but where the the Terry Pratchett was born.

“It’s where got his education, where he indulged his love of reading, where he discovered the world and discovered he wanted to be a writer.

“He would have loved it. He loved libraries and librarians so this feels like the perfect place to commemorate him.”

Sir Terry was born in the town, spending a large portion of his life at the library where he worked as a Saturday boy.

The late author, who sold 85 million books throughout his lifetime, credits it with his education as he borrowed countless books from the shelves.

Mr Wilkins said: “I don’t think school was a happy time, but here in the library he was given a copy of Wind in the Willows at the age of 10 and a few years later he finds himself here with enough library cards to fill his young pockets.

“He walked through the door and he read absolutely everything.

“We cannot underestimate the power of libraries and the one thing that Terry would want you to walk away from here today is understanding the power of libraries.”

His works touched countless readers and his enduring legacy was evident as some fans had made the 400 mile round trip from Swansea for the occasion.

Jason Anthony and Rachel Rowland, who run on-line newsletter Discworld Monthly, said they were happy he was being remembered.

Mr Rowland said: “We thought we would make an effort. It’s something special.”

The plaque is located on the outside of the library, near the entrance.

Sir Terry died in 2015 from Alzheimer’s Disease, aged 66.

In February the BBC screened a docu-drama about his life, which featured the library and also his time working as a reporter.