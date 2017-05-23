Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Roger Moore, the longest-serving James Bond actor who once lived in Buckinghamshire, has died aged 89.

The film star played the famous spy in seven different Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Sir Roger's family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died after "a short but brave battle with cancer".

(Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

His children said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

"We know our own love and admirations will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and passionate work for UNICEF - which he considered to be his greatest achievement."

Sir Roger, who played the notorious MI6 agent from 1973 to 1985, settled in Buckinghamshire during some of the filming.

During three of the Bond blockbusters, he lived in a £5million Denham mansion and said it was a "perfect home for a growing family".

Pinewood Studios, home to all the Bond movies, paid a touching tribute to the star after his passing.

A spokesman said: "With great sadness Pinewood learns of the passing of Sir Roger Moore.

"A force of nature, his humour and spirit will be missed by all of us."

His ties to the county stretched way back to before the Bond franchise, as in the Second World War the young star was evacuated to Amersham.

During the Blitz in London, young Roger became a pupil of Dr Challoner's Grammar School to escape the danger in the capital.

In his autobiography, My Name is Bond, Sir Roger described his time in Amersham, where he moved with his mother.

The actor said he missed taking his dog for walks in the scenic spots in Chesham Bois after he moved out of the area.

(Photo: AP)

Later on in his career, Moore was awarded a CBE in 1999 and a knighthood in 2003, for his charity work.

His children added: "The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.

"The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people."