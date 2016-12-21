Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Silverstone Circuit, on the northern border of Aylesbury Vale District has announced the creation of an £18 million Heritage Experience.

The visitors centre and museum is hoping to attracts over half a million visitor a year to the racetrack, which has hosted a Formula One Grand Prix on nearly 50 occasions, dating back to the first ever Formula One Championship Grand Prix race, 1950. The racetrack holds the contract for every British F1 GP for the next decade.

Aylesbury Vale District Council has underwritten £2 million of a £9 million loan, also supported by other councils including South Northamptonshire Council and Cherwell District Council. They have also been awarded a £9.1 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to create the visitors centre, which is expected to open in Spring 2019.

Silverstone is a high profile tourist attraction and drives the leisure and tourism industry in the north of Aylesbury Vale, as well as the high-tech engineering firms which populate 'motorsport valley'.

The attraction, at the entrance to the circuit, will be housed in the only remaining WWII hangar on the site and it will be fully refurbished and re-clad to create an authentic backdrop.

High-tech displays will tell the stories of the people that have been part of the track's history from medieval monks and Second World War air crew, to the racing drivers, riders, engineers and marshals of today.

Councillor Steve Bowles, AVDC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development Delivery, said:

“AVDC is happy to give its backing to such a worthwhile project. Silverstone is hugely important to the economy of the Vale, it generates tens of thousands of jobs, as well as being a vital draw for tourism and leisure.

"The Silverstone Heritage Experience will enhance this and bring in further recognition for the area as the home of British motor racing and Formula 1.”

Sally Reynolds, CEO of Silverstone Heritage Limited said:

“We are delighted that with the support from the local authorities, Local Enterprise Partnerships and the grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, work on the Silverstone Heritage Experience can now get underway. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this exciting new attraction in spring 2019.

"The creation of the Silverstone Heritage Experience will highlight the high-tech industry in the motorsport valley, which involves as many as 4,00 businesses in total. We are hoping it will inspire the next generation of engineers, which is important for the legacy of British motorsport."