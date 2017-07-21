Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of hospitals in Buckinghamshire are to benefit from a share of £235 million in new capital investment for local NHS projects in the UK.

Hospitals run by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, including Amersham and Stoke Mandeville and Wycombe General Hospital, will receive up to £5 million to “help the NHS modernise and transform care”.

Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership will also be invested in.

The announcement was made by a Conservative spokesman on Tuesday (July 18), who said the party is “backing the NHS’s own plan for the future”.

To support its Five Year Forward Plan, the government is providing the NHS wilth an addition £8 billion a year in real terms by the end of the Parliament.

Rt Hon Cheryl Gillan, MP for Chesham and Amersham, said she was thrilled to hear patients in the county will benefit from the capital investment.

“I am delighted to welcome new investment, which will mean patients get an even better service from the NHS in Buckinghamshire,” she said.

“We have made significant progress in improving patient care since 2010, and this funding will help us to promise the highest-quality, most compassionate patient care available in the world.”

Patients will see this investment deliver faster diagnosis for conditions such as cancer, as well as experiencing easier access to mental care, expansions of A&Es, shorter waits for operations and more services in GP surgeries.

A spokesman for the Conservative Party added: “We said in the Budget that we would invest in local areas who have developed the best plans - and today we are making good on that promise with an initial £325 million of capital funding.

“This will improve patient care and outcomes in communities up and down the country."