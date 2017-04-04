Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex-crazed mum has been branded a “predator” after having group sex with six underage boys in her Buckinghamshire home.

Amanda Tompkins, 39, of Milton Keynes, was jailed for seven years at Aylesbury Crown Court after she admitted having full sex with three children at a time - aged 13 to 15.

Tompkins was called “a disgrace as a mother” by Judge Sheridan.

The court heard how the stay-at-home mum told one boy he had made her pregnant and how she let the teens drink and smoke marijuana in her home.

Tompkins, who groomed the children online before having sex with them between February and May last year, was rendered “evil” by the boys' parents.

Speaking to the Mirror, one mother said: “It is the ultimate betrayal - you would never suspect another mother of doing what she did.

“She took advantage of his [her son's] vulnerability.”

Another mother told the Mirror: “It's disgusting – how can a mum who has children do that to somebody else's child?

“She is evil, sick and twisted. I can never forgive her, she has affected their whole lives, school, social – these boys are not the same anymore.”

On Thursday (March 30), the court heard that the mother-of-two lured groups of children into her living room and her bedroom.

Tompkins went on to have full and oral sex with three boys, she had sex with one alone and attempted to sexually assault another.

Judge Sheridan said Tompkins had a “sexual drive that knew no ends”.

He said: “You flirted with the boys in a predatory and highly sexualised way.

“I watched you in this case, I saw no tears in your eyes. You're a disgrace as a mother and I do not hesitate to say it.”

A spokesperson for the NSPCC condemned the sexual abuse and said the crimes would have long-term effects on the victims.

“Tompkins is a serial sexual predator who manipulated and abused young boys for her own gratification and it’s right that she’s now behind bars," the spokesman added.

“These crimes will have long-term effects on her victims and it’s important they receive all possible support to help them get on with their lives.

“Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC’s helpline on 0808 800 500.”