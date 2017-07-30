Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These shocking photos have emerged on social media showing the aftermath of a car crash in Beaconsfield which left a man injured.

Firefighters had to rescue the man after the car smashed into a telephone exchange box on Station Road in the early hours of Friday morning (July 28).

Two appliances and fire crews from Beaconsfield, along with an officer, raced to the scene of the collision, which was just outside the National Film and Television School, at around 12am.

(Image: Beaconsfield Society)

The images, taken by the Beaconsfield Society and shared on their Facebook page, show the extent of the damage caused to the green box, which has been completely destroyed by the accident.

The photos show red tape and traffic cones surrounding the scene and bits of metal and glass litter the pavement and road.

(Image: Beaconsfield Society)

Posting underneath the images, Facebook users have been left to speculate as to whether the accident was linked to helicopter noise heard by the residents.

The extent of the man's injuries are currently unknown.