Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the shocking moment a car ploughed through a crash barrier.

The dramatic image, Tweeted by Thames Valley Police roads policing, shows an image of a silver Vauxhall Corsa with his front end seriously damaged as it comes to rest in the trees to the side of the M40.

Police say it happened at junction 1A of the motorway.

While it is not know how the car ended up in the trees, police called it a ‘lucky escape’ and a ‘shame the other one didn’t stop’.

They wrote at 5.40pm last night (Thursday Jan 5): “On scene at a RTC on the M40 J1A.

“A lucky escape for one driver.

“Shame the other one didn’t stop.

“If you witnessed it call 101 ref 1026 5/1/17.”

It comes only a few days after a car smashed spectacularly into a building in Seer Green .

Samuel Holmes, 22, of nearby Three Households was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit in connection with this incident.

That crash took place on the corner of Newbarn Lane and Rawlings Lane, both of which have an average property price of well over £1 million.

Contact 101 if you have more information.