These shocking images show the immense scale of a fly-tipping problem that is blighting the countryside.

The pictures, taken by photographer B J Images at the end of April, detail the extent to which household and building rubbish has been dumped underneath the A40 near the Colne Valley Regional Park.

Old abandoned cars, dirty sofas, bins and even fridges have been left to rot on land underneath the major arterial road close to the Grand Union Canal.

A fly-tipping epidemic is currently engulfing the countryside and Bucks County Council (BCC) is catching on average one offender a week.

Those who are found responsible could risk facing huge fines and being prosecuted, should the council take the case to court.

A BCC spokesperson said a vast amount of waste had been fly-tipped during April and was reported to enforcement officers, who have been working at the site to gather evidence.

This has resulted in 30 active investigations.

He said: “We're very grateful to those who reported this to us and fully appreciate their concerns."

The spokesperson said that although BCC did not own the land, a plan was in place to clear and secure the site as soon as possible, although this may take a little while owing to some technical access difficulties.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: "It is our land. We've had contractors out there looking at the scene.

"It is believed to be in the region of 500-600 tons of things that need to be cleared away.

"We're currently progressing that one at the moment but we don't have a particular timetable on that one."