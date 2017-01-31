Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters faced traffic chaos this morning following a seven car pile up on the M40.

Motorists were stuck in traffic jams for more than two hours following the crash which happened at around 6.40am today (Tues Jan 31).

Emergency services were called out to the M40 southbound between junctions 5 (Stokenchurch) and 4 (Handy Cross).

Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe attended. No-one was trapped.

Firefighters assisted Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and Highways England.

Highways England Tweeted to say that two lanes were open at around 7.15am.