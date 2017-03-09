Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses, staff, parents and children at Seer Green Pre-School held a party to celebrate after they were rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Family members, childminders, carers and staff all joined in with celebrations for the event on Friday March 3, which saw heartfelt speeches, a fingerprint tree gift from the children and children’s entertainment.

The report reads: “The manager is an exemplary role model who shares her passion for the highest quality early years practice with staff, committee members and parents to achieve the best outcomes for children.”

It scored highly across the board, receiving an Outstanding rating in all categories.

Published in December last year, following an inspection in November, the report adds: “Leaders, managers and staff work exceptionally well together to drive improvement continuously in all areas of practice.

“They take everyone’s views into account to inform their evaluation of the pre-school.”

The rating was an improvement on the previous one, with the pre-school having been judged Good overall in 2013.

Vsit www.seergreenpreschool.co.uk for more information.