A second charity shop was targeted by thieves on New Year's Eve.

Hundreds of pounds were stolen from the South Bucks Hospice Shop, Hazlemere Parade, after burglars broke through five doors before taking a safe from the office.

Not only was this the second break in at the shop in the last three years it was also the second charity shop to be broken into on New Year’s Eve.

A safe containing £1,300 was also stolen from a Rennie Grove store in Holmer Green that same evening .

The Hazlemere break in happened after the shop closed on New Year’s Eve and was discovered on Tuesday morning.

The cost of replacing the safe and fixing the doors is estimated at £2,000

South Bucks Hospice’s chief executive officer Jo Woolf said: “Christmas is a time where everybody goes the extra mile and it’s just a great shame that this happened and that we are now going to have to spend money replacing the safe.

“This is a really sad thing to have happened during the season of goodwill.

“We know so many kind-hearted residents of Bucks do so much to help our hospice to support those with life-threatening illnesses, so it’s so disappointing for thieves to have targeted us in this way.

“Our charity shop is designed to raise money to offer hope, care, support and help to people in their darkest hours, so it defies my imagination and is really disheartening that somebody could want to steal money from it.

“It’s not as though we keep thousands of pounds on site and therefore the cost of repurchasing a quality new safe outstrips what was stolen.

“My wish now is that anybody driving or walking past our shop in future should maybe please keep their eyes open and become our guardians to prevent other instances of this kind of break-in.”

If you would like to help South Bucks Hospice, contribute to its Support Our Nurses Campaign.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/southbuckshospice/supportournurses or text SOUL17 plus your amount of £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 to 70070.

If you have any information for the police the crime reference is 43170001322.