Comedian and TV star Russell Brand is set to return to High Wycombe this summer.

His new stand-up tour of the UK and Ireland follows a series of sold-out preview shows in November and December 2016.

Dubbed RE:BIRTH, the show sees him wrestle with questions such as what is real, who are we and where did this baby come from while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death.

Speaking about the show he said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?

"What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

"What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians.

His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

RE:BIRTH will begin in April 2017 and visit every corner of the UK and Ireland, finishing in November 2018.

He will perform in High Wycombe on Wednesday June 21.

Tickets for RE:BIRTH go on sale 10am Friday (Feb 3). For a full list of tour dates, more information and to book tickets visit russellbrand.com