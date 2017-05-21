Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds were raised when runners took on the Prestwood 10k for the Chilterns MS Centre.

The race, which began at Sprinters Leisure Centre, raised £7,800 and the money will fund treatment and therapies for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Councillor Mimi Harker was at the starting line to begin the race as her final act as council chairman.

“This is my final engagement as chairman of Chiltern District Council and it is certainly one that I will remember fondly,” Cllr Harker said after the event.

“I was pleased to get involved again with this local charity that does so much for people with MS.

“There was a fantastic community atmosphere, with over 100 children involved in the fun runs this year, and I was delighted to give each one a medal.”

The Prestwood races also included a shorter 5k course on Sunday May 15, which attracted 54 additional runners to take part.

Last year's 10k winner for the men, Charlie May of the Vale of Aylesbury Athletics Club, was first to complete the race once again, in less than 35 minutes.

Claire Pusey won the women's 10k, the men's 5k was won by Gareth Kegg and Michaelle Booth was first the women's 5k.

The Bryants Bottom Trotters also won for the fastest male team and the Chiltern Harriers came first in the women's category.

Hannah Asquith, head of fundraising and communications at the Chilterns MS Centre, said they were thrilled with the amount of money raised by this year's races.

She said: “It was a fantastic morning and we were so pleased with how many runners we had in all the races.

“We raised an incredible £2,300 more than last year and we thank everyone for their contribution to the total.

“We had fantastic support from DC Kaye Solicitors, our main sponsor, Malt the Brewery, who sponsored our Children's races, and the Co-operative, who gave out goody bags.”

The centre provides treatment and support to its 500 members and its patients have access to services such as hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The charity is vital in the local community as this type of long-term care is not available on the NHS for people with multiple sclerosis.