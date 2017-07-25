Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a "defenceless" 12-week-old puppy, who could barely, stand was cruelly abandoned beside a road in Chesham.

The brown and white terrier was discovered by a member of the public in Gladstone Road at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (July 19).

A man and woman in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van were seen dumping the puppy, whose feet were covered in faeces and urine, at the roadside before driving away, said the charity.

The young dog's breathing was shallow when he was found and RSPCA inspector Jaime Godfrey said he was "not in a good way".

"He is now being cared for at a local vet, where he is getting a lot of fuss and attention from the staff, and he has been named Admiral Van Scruff," said Mr Godfrey.

"It is very concerning that someone thought it would be acceptable to abandon a young, defenceless puppy like this.

"He was emaciated, dehydrated and his fur matted, so clearly he has not been looked after well."

The animal rescue service is now appealing for people with information about the incident to come forward.

Mr Godfrey added: "The person who witnessed this was unable to get the registration number of the van, so we are appealing for people to come forward with information, particularly if you recognise the dog.

"He is not microchipped so we really are relying on the public to help us with this."

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are made in complete confidence.