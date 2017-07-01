Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £26,000 was raised at a summer ball attended by around 150 people to celebrate a charity's 30th anniversary recently.

The Scannappeal Summer Pearl Ball was held at the Crowne Plaza, Gerrards Cross, on Saturday June 24, and featured a speech from the actor Robert Lindsay.

Robert, the charity's principal patron, said: "I come from a small mining community and it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, the NHS is there for everyone.

"I am a great believer and supporter of the NHS and the difference that Scannappeal is making to our local hospitals is second to none."

The money, raised at an auction hosted by comedian Aaron James, goes towards medical equipment for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals, with one lot generating a bid of £10,000.

Charity director Lisa Trivett said: “It was wonderful to see so many people from across our community come together to support the charity in our 30th anniversary.

"An incredible amount of money was raised and we are so grateful for all the support we have received to make the evening such a phenomenal success.

"Our work is totally reliant upon the generosity of our supporters, and events such as this are critical to our ability to deliver on our various appeals and purchase much needed equipment for the local hospitals.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day such an incredible success."