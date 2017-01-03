Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbers broke into a house in Denham as the elderly owners were in the living room unaware that their possessions were being stolen.

The victims, an 82-year-old man and 92-year-old woman, were in their house in Oxford Road when they heard a noise in the hallway at around 9.20pm on Wednesday (December 28).

The man went to investigate and found a rear window had been forced open at their home in Tatling End.

A ring, handbag and a wallet containing a sum of cash had been stolen from a bedroom, along with bank cards and the couple’s bus passes.

Two people were seen leaving from the front of the property.

The first is described as white, in his sixties and of stocky build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and white trainers, and was seen walking away in the direction of the Londis shop in Fulmer Corner, Oxford Road.

The second was wearing a dark hooded top and walked towards Toby Carvery in Oxford Road.

No further description is available.

Investigating officer PC Paul Bridgeworth, of Local CID based at Taplow police base, said: “This has been a very distressing incident for the elderly couple involved and I would like to appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre by dialling 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.