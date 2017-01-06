Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out the following roadworks in Buckinghamshire this week:
The dates shown are subject to change at short notice.
Conventional Surfacing Programme
Lent Rise Road, Burnham (09/01/17)
Daytime kerbing work using temporary traffic signals between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.
Westanley Ave, Amersham (09/01/17 to 11/01/17)
Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.
Wing Road/High Street, Cublington (12/01/17 to 23/01/17)
Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.
Pothole Action Fund Programme
Gypsy Lane, Marlow (09/01/17 to 10/01/17)
Daytime targeted patching work using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 16:00.
Grange Farm Road, Radnage (11/01/17 to 13/01/17)
Daytime targeted patching work using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 16:00.
Footway Surfacing Programme
Mayflower Way & Crispin Way, Farnham Common (09/01/17 to 13/01/17)
Daytime targeted footway/vehicular access work and trial holes using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 18:00.