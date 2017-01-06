Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out the following roadworks in Buckinghamshire this week:

The dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

Conventional Surfacing Programme

Lent Rise Road, Burnham (09/01/17)

Daytime kerbing work using temporary traffic signals between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

Westanley Ave, Amersham (09/01/17 to 11/01/17)

Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Wing Road/High Street, Cublington (12/01/17 to 23/01/17)

Daytime surfacing work and the reinstatement of road markings using a road closure between 07:00 & 19:00hrs.

Pothole Action Fund Programme

Gypsy Lane, Marlow (09/01/17 to 10/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 16:00.

Grange Farm Road, Radnage (11/01/17 to 13/01/17)

Daytime targeted patching work using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 16:00.

Footway Surfacing Programme

Mayflower Way & Crispin Way, Farnham Common (09/01/17 to 13/01/17)

Daytime targeted footway/vehicular access work and trial holes using localised traffic management between 08:00 & 18:00.