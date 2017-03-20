Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the course of next week, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations. The dates shown are subject to change at short notice. No weekend working unless otherwise specified

Footway Surfacing Programme

High Street/Market Square, Chesham (20/03/17 to 31/03/17)

Daytime upgrade of the existing block paving along the eastern footway along with the repair of localised drainage issues, the replacement of the existing drainage channel and targeted tree maintenance work using localised footway closures and carriageway restrictions between 08:00 & 18:00hrs.

Market Square, Aylesbury (20/03/17 to 13/04/17)

Daytime and night time targeted maintenance work to existing block paving in the carriageway and footways along with the repair of localised drainage issues and the removal of the rising bollard assembly, using localised footway closures and carriageway restrictions.

Work within the carriageway will be restricted to night time working only using road closures between 18:00 and 06:00hrs.

Daytime working on market days will be restricted to localised footway closures between 10:00 and 16:00hrs.

Pevensey Close, Aylesbury (22/03/17 to 24/03/17)

Daytime slurry surfacing work using localised traffic management and footway closures between 07:00 & 19:00.

Micro-surfacing Programme

Beech Green, Aylesbury (20/03/17)

Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a road closure between 08:00 & 17:00hrs.

A422 Stratford Road, Buckingham (23/03/17 to 24/03/17)

Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

Other

A4155 Henley Road, Medmenham between SAS Roundabout & Dob & Badger PH (22/3/17 & 23/3/17)

Daytime carriageway survey using mobile Stop & Go traffic management between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.

B416 Park Road between Farnham Royal & Stoke Green (23/3/17 to 24/3/17)

Daytime carriageway survey using mobile Stop & Go traffic management between 09:30 & 15:30hrs.