The following roadworks are being carried out this week by Transport for Buckinghamshire.

The dates are subject to change at short notice, and there will be no weekend working unless shown.

Surfacing programme

Wing Road/High Street, Cublington (January 16-23) Daytime surfacing work and road markings using a road closure between 7am and 7pm.



Pothole programme

Bennett End Road, Radnage (January 16) Daytime targeted patching using a road closure between 7am and 7pm.

Spinfield Lane, Marlow (January 17-18) Daytime targeted patching using a road closure between 7am and 7pm.

Bellfield Road, High Wycombe (January 19-20) Night time targeted patching using a road closure between 7pm and 6am.