Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading transport union has warned of further strikes in a row over staffing and safety.

The Rail Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union announced today (Thursday January 12) that 'a new phase of industrial action' will go ahead.

London Underground members are set to strike from February 6 unless demands 'station staffing and safety' can be met.

The union argue that cuts of more than 800 staff members have already proven to be "disastrous" as Transport for London confirm it is looking to recruit 200 staff members.

The overtime ban also remains in place.

The announcements comes just a few days after strikes caused chaos across the capital.





The RMT says the decision allows time for London Underground to come forward with serious proposals as a basis for further negotiation.



Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT members have shown this week that they will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike.

"That is why our members have been forced to take this action.



“RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific.

"It has now also been shown that at management level there is agreement with the union that the cuts have been a disastrous mistake and that the staff need to be put back on the stations.

"We now need a move away from the piecemeal and incremental approach to tackling this crisis and for LU to come forward with a serious package of proposals.



“With the constant overcrowding on stations and platforms it is only a matter of time before there is a major tragedy if we don’t act decisively.

"Our dispute is about taking action to haul back the cuts machine and put safety back at the top of the agenda.



“Today’s decision gives ample time for London Underground to come forward with the serious package of proposals that is now required to kick-start the negotiations.

"The union remains available for talks.”