Brave Bucks youngsters who have dealt with losing a parent gave sporting star Rio Ferdinand tips about talking to his children about the death of their mum.

The children, supported by Child Bereavement UK, were filmed in the Buckinghamshire branch of the charity as part of Ferdinand's BBC1 documentary, Being Mum and Dad.

In 2015, Ferdinand's wife, Rebecca, died of cancer and the former footballer is shown receiving advice from youngsters on how to help his children Lorenz, 10, Tate, 8, and Tia, 5.

They spoke to him about their experience with loss and what had helped them, making posters with tips such as "it's okay to cry" and "it's important to talk about the person who has died".

Keely was supported by Child Bereavement UK after her mum died when she was eight and she shared some advice with Ferdinand.

“It was inspirational to meet Rio and to know that he wanted to listen to us so he could help his children,” the 15-year-old said.

In the new documentary, Ferdinand gave a candid account of the impact of his wife's death on his family, the complexities of grieving and the challenges of being a widowed parent.

The former England captain spoke about the difficulties of getting his children to talk about their mum and how using the memory jar helped – which he described as turning things “from dark to bright”.

Jackie Grant, youth worker at Child Bereavement UK said the technique was used to help many of the children they work with.

She said: “The memory jar is one of the many activities we suggest to families at Child Bereavement UK, especially when there is a worry about forgetting their special person or children are quite young and are relying on other people’s memories.

“It helps them to collect memories for them to create a picture of what their special person was like.

"It was wonderful that Rio used this with his children.”

Being Mum and Dad airs tonight (Tuesday 28 March) at 9pm on BBC1.