Residents are up in arms over plans to build a Georgian style development in Gerrards Cross.

Proposals have been submitted to knock down a detached house on West Common - which sits at the end of a row Georgian and Victorian houses in conservation land - and replace it with four new houses with basement parking.

But concerned neighbours have raised a number of objections over the application, which has received 42 objections from residents and the Chiltern Society, along with a unanimous rejection by the town council.

Jenny Watson, who lives on West Common, said: “If this gets approved it makes a mockery of all the good work that went into creating the Gerrards Cross conservation areas.

“If this can happen in this location and on this scale this is a very dangerous precedent.”

Val Isaacs, neighbour, added: “There will be four times the amount of traffic on this narrow unmade road, which is also a busy footpath.

“There will be no space for short term visitor parking on site so were are going to have a constant presence of visitor, trades and delivery drivers parked up by the pond - a danger to pedestrians.”

The design and access statement (DAS), submitted by Prizepalm Ltd, reads: “Our proposed development should imply a historic narrative and avoid competing in scale with the three-storey Walpole House.

“The implied narrative of our design is a modest Georgian house built by a doctor from London around 1800.”

Chris Veys, another neighbour, said: “It is a mishmash of architectural styles pretending to be an extended Georgian mansion, but lacking any credibilty.

“I am very disappointed the planning officers think this is an acceptable standard of building in what is probably the most important conservation and amenity location in Gerrards Cross.”

Richard Fagan added: “It is overdevelopment, the scale and architecture is not appropriate and on a practical level this location will be ruined because there is inadequate vehicle parking.”

In summary the DAS says: “The proposed development would preserve and enhance the character of the conservation area - it would appear as a harmonious addition within the street scene and compatible with the scale and appearance of surrounding buildings.

“[It] would have no adverse impact on the residential amenities of the neighbouring properties and all significant trees and vegetation within the site will be retained.

“[It] complies with the policy requirements of the Local Development Plan and in accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework.”

A South Bucks District Council spokesperson said: “The planning committee will consider all objections in conjunction with the planning officer’s report and recommendations, and make its decision in line with the relevant planning policies by which it is bound.”