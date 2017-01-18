Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bucks County Council (BCC) has been accused of under performing in the face of plans to create a unitary authority.

Heavy criticism has also been aimed at Transport for Bucks (TfB) for failing to carry out maintenance and repair work in Chesham.

Resident Christopher Clayton has slammed the council for paying senior management huge salaries while not fixing dangerous pavements, potholes, street lights or cleaning gullies along Eskdale Avenue and White Hill.

Mr Clayton has questioned the ability of the county council to carry out repair jobs as BCC submit plans to abolish all five local authorities and replace them with one unitary council.

He said: “You would to have some serious concerns about how well our local government services would be delivered by this authority.”

He added: “There is clear evidence of prevarication, postponement, a lack of timetabling management in the past for work needed and a failure to exercise flexibility in relation to timetabling.”

A tree which overhangs a neighbour’s garden and whose roots are breaking through the pavement along Eskdale Avenue has been a problem for four years without being fixed - despite bringing it to the council’s attention, he said.

‘Serious road safety concerns’ are not being addressed along the road, the quality of the footpaths is poor and the stump of a damaged street light has been left disused for months, he added.

He said: “It’s one of the reasons why you pay your council tax, to have those things looked at.

“I come back to this idea of priorities of spending.

“How do you justify those huge salaries on the back of what appears to be poor performance and misleading feedback for people who are trying to help?”

And added: “This ought to be an issue of public interest because of the debate surrounding the possibility of the creation of a unitary council, with BCC seeming to believe that it would be the natural choice for such a role.

“Those with direct experience of dealings with them might not agree.

“In my case, I would be deeply concerned, if present performance is anything by which to judge future performance.”

Mark Shaw, cabinet member for transport said BCC had been in contact with Mr Clayton since his first report.

He said: "I understand residents like to know how things are going with street repairs, and we've endeavoured to fix defects speedily.

"The potholes in the road were repaired within ten days of reporting."

"Sometimes things take a little longer than we'd like: maybe we find parked cars in the way, or our team is called to deal with a problem with a critical safety issue, which I know is exactly what our residents would expect of us, and I appreciate their understanding in these cases."