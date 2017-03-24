Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was racially abused and verbally threatened at the junction of Huntercombe Lane North and Bath Road in Taplow.

The victim was the driver of a black Smart ForFour involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper. No one was injured in the crash.

After the crash, the woman was subjected to verbal threats and racial abuse by the occupants of the Mini.

The offender is described as a white woman in her twenties, slim, with dark hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a brown top and a black leather jacket.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller from Amersham police station, said: “We do not tolerate hate crime within our communities and this was an unacceptable offence.

"We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward. If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170079867."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.