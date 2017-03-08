Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 9 year-old schoolgirl from Burnham has won her school a £50,000 energy makeover in a national competition.

Tansie Davies designed a comic strip about the benefits of smart meters which was chosen as the winning entry of British Gas’ Generation Green competition.

Tansie beat out competition from 4,000 other youngsters from 123 schools to win St Peter’s Church of England Primary School a energy saving makeover.

The children were tasked with drawing a cartoon with the British Gas mascot, Wilbur the penguin, and how smart meters can help people save energy.

Tansie’s winning comic strip showed her and Wilbur saving energy by closing the door, turning off the lights and filling the kettle with the amount of water actually needed.

The winning entry was chosen by a panel of judges, including Nigel Parkinson, artist at the world famous comic, The Beano. Along with the energy makeover, Tansie also won herself a trip to London's Science Museum.

Nigel Parkinson said: "I knew all the entrants would be good and it was difficult to choose finalists but this one stood out for all the judges; great drawing, lovely colours, brief and to the point and with brisk humour! Tansie is a worthy winner – congratulations."

The school's transformation will include the latest energy-saving technology, such as solar panels, LED lighting and a new, energy efficient boiler.

Tansie Davies, aged 9, commented: "I can’t believe my comic strip has been chosen as the national winner, I really enjoyed learning about energy efficiency and smart technology.

"I’m so excited for my trip to the science museum and for our school to have the makeover. I’m also a big fan of the Beano so it was really cool that he chose mine as the winner - I’m really happy’’

Lesley Blount, Headteacher at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School said: “We’re delighted that Tansie has been named the winner of British Gas’ Generation Green competition. Our pupils enjoyed learning about how to save energy with smart meters and had fun using their knowledge creatively for the competition.

“Tansie’s comic strip was outstanding and we’re proud that she’s won an energy makeover for our school. The makeover will help us to save energy every day and will inspire our pupils now and in the future to be more energy efficient.”