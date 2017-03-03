Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven year old schoolgirl from Princes Risborough has bagged her class a healthy eating workshop as well as getting her design on Tesco bags.

Milly Saunders, from St John's Church of England (VA) Combined School, Lacey Green won the drawing competition for local schoolchildren to show what they loved most about Princes Risborough.

Her design has been printed on limited edition hessian bags which are being given away at the Tesco store on Longwick Road in the town.

Milly also won her school 400 of the bags to go with a Junior Chef's Academy workshop focusing on building a healthier, happier relationship with food and understanding the importance of a healthy, balanced diet.

The workshop also hopes to get children interested in how the food they eat is produced.

Milly also won £25 of Tesco vouchers for herself to spend in store.

Store manager Andrew Stuart went along to the school to present Milly with her prize and the hessian bags.

He said: “We had a fantastic response to the drawing competition and it was lovely to see all of the different drawings depicting just how wonderful Princes Risborough is. It was however Milly’s design that stood out for us and it looks fantastic on the bags!

“I’d like to congratulate Milly on winning the competition and I hope her class enjoy the healthy eating workshop and that Milly enjoys spending the £25 gift card in the store.”

Mrs Gill Grimsey, head teacher of St John's Church of England (VA) Combined School, said: “The pupils are all very excited that Milly won the competition, we are very proud.

"The hessian bags look amazing and are the perfect keepsake for Milly to remember her achievement. We would like to thank Tesco for inviting us to take part and for organising the Junior Chef’s Academy Workshop which we are all very much looking forward to!”