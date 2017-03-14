Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular village pub has been forced to stop trading after pub chain Greene King sold it to new owners.

The tenants of the Milton’s Head in Chalfont St Giles served their last drink on Sunday (March 12) and are devastated it has closed.

Alex Pala, 38, who has been at the pub for six years, said: “I’m really, really disppointed to let them [the customers] down.

“I feel like it will be missed.”

Greene King sold the freehold to unknown, private owners after putting it up for sale on the Right Move website.

The three bedroom pub on Deanway is currently listed as Under Offer for £525,000, and has been described as an attractive property in an affluent location.

The description adds: “A two storey detached public house for sale in the attractive and affluent Buckinghamshire village of Chalfont St Giles.”

Tenant Ewa Pala, 34, said: “It will be sad to go but now is time for a new challenge, a new idea - we will see.”

Alex added: “It does feel sad. At the end of the day I couldn’t buy this place.

“I had to give up after six years - it’s sad.

“We would have liked to buy it.”

A statement on the pub’s website reads: “We would like to thank all our customers and friends for the many years of support.

“We hope that we will see you all soon.”

A Greene King spokesperson said: “As a leading pub operator and brewer, we are committed to running high quality community pubs.

“To be able to continue to invest in our core estate, from time to time we have to make the difficult decision to sell pubs.

“After careful consideration, we decided to place the Milton’s Head on the market and it has now been sold to new owners.”

Mr and Mrs Pala, who met at the Saracens Head in Amersham, said they do not know what the future holds for them.

But the duo are keen for everyone to join them for a farewell party at the pub on Saturday (March 18), which will take place from 5pm.

Visit https://www.miltonshead.com/Home.aspx for more information.