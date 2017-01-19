Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family home with five occupants inside, including four children, was the subject of an attack by an arsonist with intent to endanger life.

On Sunday January 15, what appears to be a piece of plastic was set on fire and dumped through the letter box of the house on Green Street, High Wycombe at around 6pm.

None of the occupants were injured in the attack but it did cause minor damage to the property.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Timothy Robins from High Wycombe Force CID said:

“This incident happened on a busy residential street and it is likely that a lot of motorists would have been passing through this area at this time.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist us with our investigation. Please contact me via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Whilst thankfully no one was injured during this incident we are treating this very seriously and would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with us.”