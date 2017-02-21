Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court.

Imran Mehrban, aged 40, appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 1 February for breaching court bail conditions in relation to harassment offences.

He has since failed to appear at the same court for a further hearing on 3 February.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 8ins, slim, with cropped black hair. He has styled facial hair and a beard.

Mehrban is believed to have connections to Lane End, Stokenchurch, Marlow, High Wycombe and Nottingham.

If anyone recognises Mehrban or knows of his whereabouts, please contact police on the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

