Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are to review their security following today’s harrowing terror attack in London.

Thames Valley Police Chief Francis Habgood tweeted the announcement this evening after four people were killed in Westminster.

The capital is still reeling following an incident which police have confirmed is being treated as a terrorist incident.

A police officer who was stabbed at the Houses of Parliament has died and his attacker shot and killed.

Two of those who died were mown down by a car which ploughed over 20 pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before it crashed into the railings.

The Thames Valley Police Chief Constable tweeted: “Our sympathies go to all those affected by the tragic events today.

“We are reviewing security in light of this incident to keep you safe.”

He added: “After the incident in London today, should you have any concerns or see anything suspicious then please report it immediately @thamesvp.”

Bucks MPs have released statements to either confirm their safety or condemn the attacks.

A woman was also pulled from the Thames alive, but she has suffered injuries.

And this evening Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee to discuss the immediate response to the attack.

Flags over Downing Street have been lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.