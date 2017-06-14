Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the transcript of a conversation between a pensioner and a man who was sentenced for a distraction burglary at her home.

Thames Valley Police have released the CCTV recording of the elderly woman's conversation with Jack Collins, 21, of The Heights, Brighton, made on the doorstep of the 88-year-old's Gerrards Cross home.

Collins purported to be a clock repair man and using the trading name "Clarences of Sussex" paid a visit to the victim's address at 3pm on July 6 2016.

He asked to be let in to examine a clock at the property, stating that the victim had previously asked him to attend for repairs, but the victim has no memory of this.

The victim and witness were happy for this transcript to be released:

Jack Collins (JC) – “Good afternoon, sorry to trouble you, it’s about the brochure I dropped in last week, did you have a chance to read the brochure at all?”

Victim (V) – “What was it about?”

(JC) – “We’ve found out some good news about your clock for you, do you remember? We came a while back, and I just needed to have another quick look, that’s all.”

(V) opens the door – “If it’s anywhere it’ll be… look… do you see it?”

(JC) “Yes, it’s the wall clock, the grandmother”

(V) – “The big one?”

(JC) – “Yes! Do you remember we looked at it a while ago now?”

(V) – “I don’t remember”

(JC) – “Um, is it all right to have a quick look?” (after a 10 second gap in the CCTV) “…to get it repaired for you”

(V) – “I don’t particularly want it repaired”

(JC) – “No, that’s fine. I’ll leave that. Um do you remember the beads that you showed me upstairs? Because I found out about them for you and they’re going to be worth several hundred pounds. Is it alright to have another look?

(V) – “Yes”

(JC) – “Come on then”

JC goes up the stairs and is out of sight. The victim attempts to follow, but is slow climbing the stairs on her own.

Shortly after Collins goes upstairs a neighbour of the victim arrives, asking Collins who he is and for his business card. Collins agrees to go out to his car and collect the card for the neighbour, however he does not return to the property.

It is not believed that Collins actually took anything from the property.

He pleaded guilty at Amersham Crown Court on Wednesday May 17 and was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment (suspended for 2 years), 250 hours unpaid work and £500 compensation.

Investigating officer PC Chris Jamieson, from Taplow Police Station, said: “I am grateful for the hard work undertaken to convict the offender and protect the vulnerable victim.

"I also particularly commend the brave neighbour who the challenged the offender during the burglary, causing him to flee.

“I hope this promotes a message that we will robustly investigate these kinds of offences and ensure justice is brought to those attempting to target vulnerable members of our communities.

“This is a particularly disturbing case of an offender targeting an elderly victim and taking advantage of her vulnerabilities.

"We would also advise all elderly or vulnerable residents to be on their guard when people call at their door, even if they are expecting someone – care should still be taken.”

Advice for how to deal with callers is available here