Police have re-issued an appeal for witnesses following an arson attack on a restaurant in Cookham.

At approximately 1.45am on Tuesday December 6 emergency services were called to a fire at a restaurant in High Street.

Six men and one woman who were in property above the restaurant sustained injuries during the incident.

One of the men, aged in his twenties, sustained a serious leg injury and attended Wexham Park Hospital from where he has since been discharged.

The other injured people received medical treatment at the scene.

Investigating officer Det Con Rachel Kluger, from Maidenhead Force CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which could have resulted in far worse injuries to those in the property at the time.

"Several of the injured people jumped to the ground from the first and second floor windows to escape the smoke and this was obviously a highly distressing incident for them.

"I would still encourage anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

“We still believe this was a fire targeted at this business and we now believe more than one offender was present at the scene and started the fire.

"The local community may hold the key to helping us to establish who was responsible.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.