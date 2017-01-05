Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are re-appealing for information to trace a wanted man from Milton Keynes.

They would like speak to Aaron Webber, 20, in connection with two incidents of possession with intent supply cannabis.

The first incident occurred in Spearmint Close, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, on July 10 2015 in which officers located cannabis in a vehicle and the second incident occurred in Crummock Place, Bletchley, in which cannabis was located in a vehicle.

Webber was last seen on the Lakes Estate in September 2016.

Webber has links to the Lakes Estate and Serpentine Court.

PC Sarah-Jane Cullum, from Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are continuing to appeal for the whereabouts of Aaron Webber and believe he may still be in the Milton Keynes area, possibly ‘sofa-surfing’.

"If members of the public know where Webber is, they should contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Aaron Webber’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you don’t want to speak directly to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.