A police officer has been sacked for making racist comments.

The officer - who can not be named ‘due to operational security of other officers working in the force’ - was dismissed without notice following a hearing for gross misconduct on January 12 last year.

On May 11 2016 the officer in question was attending a training course at the College of Policing in Ryton.

During the course the officer made inappropriate comments of a racist nature, directed toward another student, say police.

After the incident was reported the officer was asked to leave the course.

The officer subsequently telephoned the person who had made the complaint and secretly recorded the conversation.

The Force said the officer’s behaviour breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in terms of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

Det Ch Insp, Bruce Riddell of Thames Valley Police Professional Standards Department, said: “The officer breached the professional standards expected of all Thames Valley Police officers.

“Racism will not be tolerated within Thames Valley Police and I would hope the dismissal will show that such behaviour is not acceptable if you are an officer or staff working for the Force.

“We are grateful to other officers on the course who reported this officer’s behaviour and I would encourage all members and staff working within Thames Valley Police to challenge and report any inappropriate behaviour.”

Thames Valley police say there has been a delay in this release as ‘further representations had to be made following the hearing’.