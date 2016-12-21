Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer has been sacked after turning up to work twice under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged that Police Constable Graham Johnston breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Regulation 3 and the Schedule to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 in respect of ‘Orders and Instructions’, ‘Duties and Responsibilities’ and ‘Discreditable Conduct’.

A misconduct hearing was chaired by Legally Qualified Chairman, Mr Muzamil Khan, at Thames Valley Police Headquarters, Kidlington, on Monday (December 19).

On May 20 earlier this year, PC Johnston breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in the Schedule to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

He reported for duty at 7am that day as part of response team operating out of Amersham Police station.

His sergeant suspected that PC Johnston had consumed alcohol so carried out a breath test.

There was 31 ug/100ml in PC Johnston’s breath which is in excess of the Force’s permissible limit, namely 13 ug/100mls as prescribed by the Alcohol and Substance Misuse Policy (August 2013).

A second test was carried out in which 25ug/100ml was recorded.

This was the second time that PC Johnston had been found to be unfit for duty as a result of a breathalyzer test in excess of the Force’s prescribed acceptable limit of 13 ug/ml.

On June 2015 25, he was also breath tested after intoxicants were smelt on his breath by supervisors. That test had produced a reading of 22ug/100ml.

On this occasion PC Johnston received management action and was placed on an action plan for three months.

Head of Professional Standards Department, Det Ch Supt Tim De Meyer said: “Police officers are required to make tough decisions and carry out physically demanding work.

"This requires a clear head and so, in the interests of the public and police colleagues, strict rules apply to ensure that officers are not under the influence of alcohol.

“This dismissal sends a strong message as to the consequences of not being fit for duty when previous warnings have been given.”