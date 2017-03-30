Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer is to face a misconduct hearing over allegations he punched a man on a train.

Police Inspector Christopher Davidson was travelling on a train from High Wycombe on July 11 2016 when he is alleged to have assaulted a male by punching him with "no lawful justification."

He also faces accusations that during the investigation into these events he made dishonest or misleading statements.

The police officer told Superintendent McLean on July 18 that he went over to the unknown male to calm the situation and that as he approached the male swung at him and caught him on his right eye, it is alleged.

In a witness statement from September 1 2016 Inspector Davidson said: “My actions to deal with the male were designed to calm the situation down.”

And: “The actions I took were in lawful self-defence."

It is alleged that this account of events was dishonest or misleading.

Inspector Davidson allegedly struck the male first, he knew that there was no lawful justification for his actions and he knew that his actions were not designed to calm the situation down.

It is alleged that PC Davidson breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Regulation 3 and the Schedule to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 in respect of "Honesty and Integrity", "Use of Force" and "Discreditable Conduct".

The behaviour is alleged to be gross misconduct.

The hearing will be chaired by Mr William Hansen, Legally Qualified Chair, at Thames Valley Police HQ, over three days from April 4 to April 7.