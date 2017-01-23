Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have linked two burglaries and an attempted burglary in High Wycombe.

At around 6.30pm on Friday January 13 three people entered the bank garden of a property in Hatters Lane.

They forced open a shed before leaving after being disturbed by a neighbour.

At approximately 7pm on the same day shadows were seen moving inside a house in Windrush Court while the occupants were away.

Thieves entered a shed and removed a chisel, however the rear door was unlocked so they let themselves into the property.

Once inside they stole alcohol and a bunch of house keys before jumping over a fence in the rear garden.

Between about 5.30am and 5.30pm also on the same day attempts were made to force entry to the rear door of a property in Guinions Road.

Investigating officer Det Con Howard Wynne, from High Wycombe Local CID, said: "We are investigating these burglaries and appealing for anyone with any information about who the offenders are or anything which may be relevant to the investigation, to contact police.

“We are linking the three burglaries and I would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the offences.”

Anyone with any information about the burglaries should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.