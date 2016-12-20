Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a witness appeal after a report of racism at Beaconsfield Services.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday (December 17) two men in a black Audi wound down their window and shouted racist insults to passers-by in the car park of the services at Junction 2 of the M40.

The offenders are white, in their twenties with short hair.

PC Daniel Thompson from Amersham Police Station, said: “Racist behaviour will not be tolerated and I would ask anyone who heard these men shouting racist insults from their car to contact TVP on 101."