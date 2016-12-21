Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a fresh witness appeal after a man was killed when he was by multiple vehicles on the M40.

Officers want to hear from witnesses who may have seen a blue Fiat Punto on the hard shoulder of the M40 northbound between junction 2 and 4 before 8pm on Saturday December 10.

One line of enquiry is the man who died may have been involved in an argument prior to the fatal crash.

The emergency services were called to a report that multiple vehicles had hit a pedestrian on the M40 northbound between High Wycombe and Loudwater.

Sadly the pedestrian, a white man in his mid twenties, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer Sgt Beth Walton of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who was driving on either the north or southbound carriageways of the M40 between junctions 2 and 4 before 8pm to contact police.

“The victim was a white man, aged 26. He was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white canvas trainers.

"I am seeking witnesses who may have seen a Blue Fiat Punto pulled up on the hard shoulder of the M40 Motorway Northbound between Junction 2 and 4.

"Anyone who saw this or saw any pedestrians on the northbound carriageway at this location please contact us.

“Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1467 (10/12).

"If you don't want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”