Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help in finding a wanted man with ties to High Wycombe and Iver Heath.

On July 15, 2016, officers used a warrant to search the home of Gareth Sampson, 35, in Dashwood Avenue, High Wycombe.

According to Thames Valley Police a quantity of of class A and class B drugs were found but Sampson was not present at the time.

The warrant provoked a year-long search for Sampson, which led to a number of unsuccessful attempts at locating him.

Now, officers are appealing for help from members of public to come forward if they have information to his whereabouts.

Sampson is black, around 5ft 11ins tall, has a shaved head with a stocky build and has two dragons and an eye tattooed on his upper back.

Thames Valley Police suggest he is known to frequent High Wycombe and Iver Heath.

A spokesman said: “If anyone sees Sampson or has any information relating to his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

If you have information but you would like to leave it anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.