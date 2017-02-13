Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager from Chalfont St Giles

Tom Cooper, aged 16, was last seen on Sunday January 22 at around 5pm in the village.

He is white, 6ft 2ins, of medium build with short blond cropped hair.

He is believed to have a black jacket with him and is thought to have access to several items of clothing.

Tom has links to the Chalfonts, to Chesham and has been known to travel to Kent, Surrey and Lancashire.

Investigating officer Sgt Barry Philpot, based at Amersham police station, said: “We would like to trace Tom as soon as possible as we are concerned about the length of time he has been missing and he has not been in contact with his family.

"Tom, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can check you are OK.”

Anyone with any information about Tom’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.