Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the A413 in Amersham on Friday (May 26).

Shortly before 7.30pm, emergency services were called to a collision on the A413, between the A255 Gore Hill and the A413 London Road East.

A black Hyundai estate car and a black BMW motorcycle were involved in the incident.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver of the black Hyundai was hospitalised with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

The A413 was closed while Road Policing officers worked in the area to establish the circumstances but it reopened shortly before 2am on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Those with any information relating to the incident should call 101 quoting reference "URN 1619 26/5", or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

A 33-year-old woman from Aylesbury was arrested on Saturday (May 27) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

She remained in police custody on Saturday but has now been released under investigation.