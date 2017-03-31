Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing Aylesbury woman.

Ella Pecko, 26, was last seen in Cockton Road at about 4pm on Monday (March 27).

Prior to this she was seen at Applegreen petrol station in Bicester Road, Aylesbury , at about 12.30pm on Sunday (March 26).

Ella is white, approximately 5ft 10ins, slim, with blue eyes and brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoody and brown and white slippers.

Investigating officer, Det Supt Gill Wootton said: “I am becoming increasingly concerned for Ella’s welfare.

"She hasn’t been seen since Monday and was reported missing on Tuesday, since then, numerous missing person enquiries have been carried out, however we have yet been unable to locate her.

“Ella is from Aylesbury and is known to frequent Buckingham Park, but also has links to High Wycombe , so I would ask residents of these towns to look out for her.

“I would urge anyone who has any information regarding Ella’s whereabouts to contact Thames Valley Police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1075 (28/3).

"Alternatively, you can visit your nearest police station and provide any information you have.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Ella, if you are reading this appeal please make contact with police or your family so we know you are safe and well.”

