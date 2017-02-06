Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have found ‘human remains’ at the roadside of the A404 near High Wycombe.

An officer from Thames Valley Police made the discovery at around 1.40pm on Saturday (February 4) during a routine patrol.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said officers are at a very early stage in the investigation and are treating the death as unexplained.

According to The Mirror, the remains were found by a group of people who were looking for a lost dog.

Forensics officers were examining the scene for clues as to how the body came to be in undergrowth.

Officers were alerted by members of the public as they searched for a dog that ran off towards the M40 near High Wycombe, Bucks.

Saturday’s grim discovery was in an area of shrub land next to the Handy Cross roundabout on the A404.

A blue forensic tent covered the corpse while officers worked at the scene.

And the nearest building to the site is a Holiday Inn hotel.

The slip road, which is near the A404’s junction with the M40, reopened in the early hours of this morning, just before 1am (Monday, February 6).